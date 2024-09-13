Silicon Valley’s Selfish Embrace of Trump

Their histrionics are everywhere online; rhetorical nuance, not so much. Keith Rabois, another former PayPal executive, has blamed DEI for everything from the near-assassination of Donald Trump to Harvard students protesting against Israel, while hedge-funder (and lapsed Democratic donor) Bill Ackman is prone to publishing multi-thousand-word laments about the state of the Ivy League and the media’s coverage of his wife’s alleged plagiarism. Meanwhile, Musk’s lack of discernment—his willingness to repost many thinly sourced rumors that flatter his bigotries—has been staggering for someone so supposedly brilliant. For instance: Violent crime has largely declined in America’s urban centers in recent years, but that has not stopped Musk from embracing hysterical propaganda about violent progressive-run cities. And along with his friend Sacks, who backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president before ultimately settling on Trump, Musk posts frequently about the supposed apocalyptic damage being wrought on the country by immigration.

These billionaires are not just talking to themselves, or to one another. In full public view, Musk and many of his peers on X engage with the same Nazis and boutique far-right subcultures—incel-worshipping groypers, misogynist gamers, ultra-libertarian techies—that produce a reliable supply of mass shooters and Republican politicians. They post far-right memes, promote propagandistic documentaries, and go on podcasts that cater to the same black-pilled audience. They advocate the same reactionary ideas around DEI programs, climate change, and social justice. This is the sinister petri dish that spawned J.D. Vance, who was Thiel’s disciple before he threw himself into politics.

Musk’s political arc may seem like the most sudden and dramatic of his cohort, but his reactionary tilt was formed by events well before he bought Twitter. What really sent him and his colleagues over the edge was the end of the free-money era: In 2022, the Fed started raising interest rates, and the crypto industry, which had been anchored by multibillion-dollar frauds like FTX and Terra, crashed. As the flood of easy money that had tempered the worst of the Covid-19 economic decline turned into a trickle, the economy became less forgiving to entrepreneurs risking vast quantities of other people’s money on speculative bets. The change could be seen in the seven months in 2022 between when Musk agreed to buy Twitter—and then tried to back out—and when he was sued into consummating the deal. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates four times during that period while Twitter’s stock price fluctuated, making the deal far riskier for Musk (and his lenders) by the time he finally acceded to it. What started as a very expensive troll became a $44 billion albatross.