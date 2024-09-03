Landslides Raise a Question: What Counts as a Climate-Related Death?

Another new study, from the journal of the American Medical Association, finds that 21,518 people have died of heat since 1999. Since then, heat-related deaths have increased by 117 percent, with a steep increase since 2016. The hottest of those years was 2023, when at least 2,325 died of such causes in the U.S.—as did an astonishing 47,000 people in Europe, which endured intense heat waves. This year is poised to be even hotter, thanks in part to heat waves like the one that descended over the eastern U.S. earlier this week.

Assessing what counts as a heat-related death is complicated, and some studies estimate that the actual number could be far higher. If you die after collapsing on the job, having overheated in the scorching midday sun—maybe in a part of the country that’s only started to get that hot in recent years—the death certificate might not even say you died of a heat-related causes. The same is true for other climate change–related deaths. Hurricanes, derechos, and other extreme weather events are certainly being supercharged by rising temperatures, and scientists’ ability to assess the precise role climate change plays in that is getting better. But it’s not an exact science, as they say.

Assigning a death toll to the climate crisis is even trickier. Some cases might seem straightforward: people caught in the flames of wildfires that were fueled by an abundance of dry brush after a hot, dry spring; a tenant who drowned after being stuck in a New York City basement apartment during flooding from a hurricane that strengthened over unusually warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. Less obvious examples also come to mind. What about a small-scale farmer who is pushed off his land, and into dangerous parts of the informal economy, after years of drought crushed his crop yields? If he’s killed in a shootout, could his death be considered climate-related too?