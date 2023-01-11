Corporate America Reserves the Right to Kill You With Soot Pollution

The EPA has proposed lowering annual exposure limits for particulate matter produced from power plants, highways, construction, and other industrial facilities. Particulates of 2.5 micrometers in diameter (PM2.5), including soot, are among the most deadly air pollutants thanks to their ability to seep through lung tissue and into the bloodstream. Long- and short-term exposure can lead to heart attacks, asthma attacks, and premature death; long-term exposure to particulate matter has been found to cause between 13,500 and 52,100 premature deaths each year. Air pollution and its health effects are disproportionately concentrated in communities of color. A 2019 study from the Union of Concerned Scientists found that people of color in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic breathe 66 percent more air pollution from vehicles than white residents. The study further found that white residents constituted 85 percent of people living in areas with the lowest PM2.5 pollution from on-road vehicles.

Scientists and public health experts have long pointed out that the current standard of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air—set during the Obama administration in 2012—is insufficient, leading to unacceptable levels of illness and death, and it has drawn condemnation from the World Health Organization. Proposed changes could bring standards down to between 11 and eight micrograms, which is still above the WHO’s proposed annual limit of five micrograms. A review conducted during the Trump administration found that lowering the annual particulate matter standard to nine micrograms per cubic meter could save between 9,050 and 34,600 lives a year. The previous administration opted to keep current standards in place in 2020, overriding concerns from within the administration. It also disbanded a panel on particulate matter pollution in 2018, leaving scientific review exclusively up to the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee.

Environmental and public health advocates say the higher range of proposed new limits is unacceptable, and the proposed update does not go far enough. They’ve also criticized EPA Administrator Michael Regan for declining to revise daily exposure limits. A final rule is expected to be decided this summer following a 60-comment period once the proposal is posted on the Federal Register.