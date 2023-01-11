Corporate America Reserves the Right to Kill You With Soot Pollution

So who else, aside from the Chamber of Commerce, would prefer to keep air pollution levels—and therefore death levels—high? Portland Cement Association president and CEO Mike Ireland told the Engineering News-Record new standards would be “technically and economically infeasible for the industry to meet.”

Will Hupman, vice president of downstream policy for the American Petroleum Institute, said in an emailed statement the current standards “are effective and will continue to build on significant improvements in air quality while protecting public health. There is no compelling scientific evidence or requirement under the Clean Air Act to support more stringent PM standards that would likely place new regulatory and cost burdens on state and local governments, businesses, and the public.”



Relatively few counties are out of step with the current standards, although those are counties that contain major population centers. Just 15 counties in the United States currently exceed the current limits, according to the EPA. All but one—Allegheny County, Pennsylvania—are in California. Four are in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and eight in the San Joaquin Valley. An additional 51 counties have annual exposure limits above the nine microgram limit, and would need to lower that below the new threshold by 2032.