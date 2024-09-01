Hamas Murdered Them. Benjamin Netanyahu Abandoned Them.

As of yet, news bulletins are not clear on precisely when Hamas operatives murdered the six Israelis, though reports indicate it was sometime Friday. Was it before or after the pre-dawn meeting of the Israeli security cabinet that day? According to multiple reports, based on unnamed sources, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confronted Netanyahu at that meeting. The prime minister called for a vote affirming that come what may, Israel would keep control of the Philadelphi route, the corridor in Gaza along the border with Egypt. The military chief of staff and the head of the Mossad intelligence agency reportedly opposed the decision. Gallant said insisting on this condition could end the negotiations with Hamas on a hostage deal—and doom the captives still alive in Hamas hands.

“The prime minister can reach any decision [he wants]. And he can also decide to execute all the hostages,” Gallant reportedly said. Netanyahu called for a vote. Only Gallant voted no.

According to another leak, at least three of the murdered hostages were on the list of those to be released first as part of the hostage-ceasefire agreement that has been on the table for many weeks. One of them was Hersh, prioritized because he lost a hand in the Hamas attack on October 7. So a “senior Israeli source” - or multiple sources - familiar with the details of the talks told Israeli media. The leaks were only the latest indication that Netanyahu had stalled the talks by stiffening Israeli conditions. Gallant clearly shares that view. His first statement after the deaths called for the security cabinet to reconvene and reverse its decision on the Philadelphi route.