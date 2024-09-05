Democrats Hold the Upper Hand on Taxes for Once

Tax loopholes for the wealthiest individuals and corporations mean the rich keep more and more of their money. And as the money floods to the top, so does power … we end up with tax policy that reflects the values of the top 1 percent—and mostly the top 1 percent of the 1 percent.

That’s true, but Warren left out the part where the rich take hostage the haute bourgeoisie—and even, to some extent, the middle class. Raise taxes on us, the plutocrats say, and you’ll also raise taxes on these peasants! That’s how Democrats came to protect from tax increases everybody making less than $400,000—more than 95 percent of the U.S. population, which is not any sensible person’s idea of good government. A comparable hostage-taking lies behind Harris’s retreat on capital gains. Harris justifies it as a way to protect small businesses; she also proposes raising a $5,000 tax deduction for business start-ups to $50,000. But as Michael Kinsley has observed, the widely subscribed conceit that small businesses are “owned by small people” is an anthropomorphism. Often they’re owned by very big (i.e., rich) people. When they aren’t, they don’t tend to run up large tax bills. Tellingly, the New York Times headline on reaction to Harris’s speech wasn’t “Small Business Praises Cap Gains Retreat” but “Harris Shift on Tax Cheers Her Corporate Backers.” The billionaire investor Mark Cuban crowed on X, “Kamala Harris is listening to business people and getting their feedback on what’s fair and what will lead to more investment in business.… It’s only going to get better.” Let’s hope not.

Blame Barack Obama for classifying $400,000 as a proletarian income. The last time the Democrats were in the kind of advantageous position that they’ll enjoy again next year was 2012, when the Bush tax cuts were due to expire. Obama did not play his hand well. In fairness to him, it was an election year, and the economy was recovering very slowly from the Great Recession, which had ended only three years earlier. There was, perhaps, some risk that a larger tax increase could reverse the very slow recovery.

A further complication was the threat of automatic budget cuts (“sequestration”) under a budget deal that Obama signed into law the year before to raise the debt ceiling. Barring legislative delay or cancellation, the sequester was set to occur simultaneously with the tax increase on January 1, 2013. The combined effect was dubbed the “fiscal cliff.”