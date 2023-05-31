The Debt Ceiling Compromise Is a Missed Opportunity to Raise Taxes on the Wealthy

Even before I wrote this, I now observe, my friend Jackie Calmes, a columnist for The Los Angeles Times who’s forgotten more about the inner workings of Congress than I ever knew, equated McCarthy’s fate, erroneously, with America’s. “The handcuffs that House Republicans have put on the speaker,” she wrote on May 12, “will make it almost impossible for him to sign off on a compromise.” In fact, it wasn’t almost impossible, except insofar as Oscar Hammerstein II (in the context of a musicalized fairy tale) advised us in 1957 that “Impossible/ Things are happ’ning every day.” It was merely somewhat difficult.

McCarthy, Calmes noted, had assured his right flank that the debt-ceiling floor he’d pushed through Congress was a floor, not a ceiling. Rep. Ralph Norman, Republican of South Carolina, had McCarthy’s word on that! But if we’ve learned anything by now about McCarthy, it’s that he’ll promise anything to anyone, often in absurdly hyperbolic terms, to buy himself another 15 minutes of peace. He’s a liar, and not an especially competent one. McCarthy said the debt-ceiling was a floor, yet he dealt almost all of it away. On Sunday McCarthy said that when he described the debt-limit deal that he reached with Biden to the Republican conference, “over 95 percent were overwhelmingly excited by what they see.” Unless he meant excited in a bad way, that’s impossible to believe.

McCarthy also said, “This is a good strong bill that a majority of Republicans will vote for.” In fact, as I write this it’s an open question whether McCarthy can pass the bill without violating the “Hastert Rule,” which says you never pass a bill without support from a majority of your own caucus. Some people (including my boss, Michael Tomasky) suggest that McCarthy won’t bring the debt ceiling bill to the House floor unless he first secures “a majority of the majority,” because if he passes the bill without majority-Republican support the Freedom Caucus will exact revenge by ejecting him from the speakership. I agree with the second part of that, but not the first. Yes, McCarthy is screwed; the Freedom Caucus is going to be very cross with him even if the debt-ceiling hike squeaks by with a ”majority of the majority.” Indeed, it’s cross with him already.