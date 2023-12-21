Let’s Make Taxes Five Times Higher

By almost every measure, Americans are undertaxed, and have been for at least four decades. Treasury gets most of its revenue from the income tax.Between 1980 and 2019, the average income tax burden fell from 11.8 percent of income to 9.3 percent. Treasury’s third-largest revenue source is the corporate income tax, which also fell during this period, from 2.8 percent of income to 1.5 percent. The only tax burden that increased between 1980 and 2019 was that of the federal payroll tax, which pays for Social Security and Medicare and is one of the country’s most regressive taxes. The payroll tax is mostly a flat tax of 15.3 percent (half paid by your employer if you’ve got one) that every wage earner is required to pay. That’s one way it’s regressive. The other way is that any income above $160,200 is mostly exempt from the payroll tax. (I say “mostly” because a progressive component—a 0.9 percent tax on incomes above $200,000—was added to the Medicare portion of the payroll tax to pay for the Affordable Care Act.)

But when the Journal said that we’ve entered an era of big taxes, it didn’t mean big payroll taxes. (In the U.S., the payroll tax should be eliminated and replaced with a higher income tax to make federal taxation more progressive overall.) Mostly the Journal meant those other countries where overall tax revenues are rising as a percentage of GDP. In France taxes have risen to 46 percent of GDP, and in Germany to 39 percent.

Where does the U.S. fit in? In 2018 taxes represented 25 percent of GDP (as opposed to income). In 2022 they represented 27.7 percent of GDP. Perhaps the increase reflects rising incomes; median household income rose, after inflation, from $73,030 to $74,580. Meanwhile, the Covid epidemic made GDP growth completely screwy, falling 2.8 percent, after inflation, in 2020, then rising an astounding 5.9 percent in 2021 before settling down to 2.1 percent in 2022. It doesn’t pay to extrapolate too much from economic data surrounding the Covid era, because the pandemic made everything go haywire.