ESG Investors Are Going to War

Just this week, Politico noted that a hotly anticipated report on EU competitiveness compiled by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi—expected to be released next Monday—will suggest modifying the EU Sustainable Finance Frameworks and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) so as to benefit the defense sector. He discussed the forthcoming report on Wednesday in a closed-door, high-level meeting at the European Parliament.

None of this is a hot-button electoral issue in the United States, despite GOP attempts to make it one. Just 31 percent of likely voters in battleground states know what the acronym means, per a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports. The same survey did show that 63 percent of the relatively small percentage of voters who are familiar with ESG would support laws barring financial institutions from using “non-financial ESG scores” when evaluating individuals and businesses applying for products or services, like loans.

Meanwhile, in Texas—which in 2021 passed some of the country’s first-ever restrictions on ESG investing—the American Sustainable Business Council is suing Republican state officials over those very policies. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Austin, alleges that the law, targeting financial institutions deemed to be boycotting oil and gas producers, violates companies’ first amendment rights. A similarly worded anti-ESG law, the Oklahoma Energy Discrimination Act of 2022, was temporarily blocked in Oklahoma in May after a similar lawsuit was filed there.