Trump’s Latest Scheme to Steal the Election: Let Congress Do It

Expect this “voter fraud” Big Lie 2.0 to burst onto the scene over the next few weeks with much sturm and drang—and pontificating Republicans on Sunday shows trying to act like Very Serious People as they ring their hands about non-citizens voting—as the media will almost certainly give Trump and the GOP another pass on this monstrous lie when they threaten to shut down our government if they don’t get their anti-voter fraud rider in the budget legislation.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson says he agrees with Trump’s demands, although he has not yet committed to shutting down the government over the next three weeks: “We all know, intuitively, that a lot of illegals are voting in federal elections,” he cynically lied last week, “but it’s not been something that is easily provable. We don’t have that number.”

When Donald Trump started squealing about the 2020 election being “stolen” after his wipe-out 7-million-vote loss and being crushed in the Electoral College, the media treated Trump’s Big Lie 1.0 claim like a joke for more than a year. As a result, it’s now an article of faith among over 70 percent of Republicans. That worked for them, so now they’re trying to do it with “voter fraud.”