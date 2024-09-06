Why Is NYT Inviting Project 2025’s Architect to a Climate Ideas Event?

There’s nothing wrong, per se, with a newspaper inviting influential right-wingers to join panels. And this wouldn’t be the first time The New York Times invited a fox to comment on the state of the chicken coop: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Friend appeared at a DealBook summit on November 30, 2022, just as the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission were closing in on his recently imploded crypto empire. But if you’re going to put someone like Roberts on stage at a climate event, you need to at least ask him some challenging questions. The Times didn’t clarify the format in which Roberts will be speaking. While there are details for specific events—including what appears to be a one-on-one interview with Oxy CEO Vicky Hollub on whether an oil company can lower its emissions—there are none yet for one featuring Roberts.

Events like these are hardly the only way news outlets have undermined their credibility on climate topics in recent years. Arguably worse is when outlets invite fossil fuel companies themselves to sponsor daily newsletters. In 2022, Exxon Mobil sponsored more than 100 editions of Washington Post newsletters. Politico and Axios newsletters have also featured fossil fuel sponsors. As Amy Westervelt, Matthew Green and Joey Grostern reported last year, Reuters, The New York Times and Bloomberg have all used their in-house ad agencies to make flashy content for the likes of ExxonMobil, BP and Saudi Aramco. Last month at the Democratic National Convention, Punchbowl News’s Chicago HQ was “presented” by ExxonMobil, featuring a “pop-up conversation” with Texas Representative Lizzie Fletcher and “fireside chat” with Vijay Swarup, the company’s senior director of climate strategy and technology.

Most outlets, of course, have firewalls between their news and business ends to maintain editorial independence. These kinds of commercial ventures, though, can distract from otherwise excellent journalism, create headaches for reporters, and—in the case of bespoke ads or the pop-up with Vijay Swarup—disseminate and legitimize corporate propaganda.