Conservatives Plan to Ban Abortion and Cut LGBT Rights Starting Next January

Outlaw abortion. Until then, surveil abortion in the areas in which it remains legal in order to prioritize criminal cases against “chemical abortion” and “abortion tourism.” The playbook says the president should enforce a 150-year-old law, the Comstock Act, which right-wing groups see as a way to ban abortion nationally because it outlaws the use of the mail for the purposes of sending or receiving any object that could be used for an abortion. It is the position of the playbook that mailing abortion pills—what they call “chemical abortion”—is already illegal in every state. (The Comstock Act is written broadly enough that any device used in abortion could be considered outlawed; when asked if they believed Comstock only banned medication abortion, neither Project 2025 or Heritage responded.) The playbook never mentions the Comstock Act by name; one reference to the law is crammed into a paragraph on China on page 285. (Instead, footnotes reference the Comstock Act by the numbers used in the US criminal code.) The playbook also calls for the intensive policing of what it calls “abortion tourism,” in which people travel from no-access states to states where abortion is available: “Because liberal states have now become sanctuaries for abortion tourism, HHS should use every available tool, including the cutting of funds, to ensure that every state reports exactly how many abortions take place within its borders, at what gestational age of the child, for what reason, the mother’s state of residence, and by what method.” They also want emergency rooms to collect data on miscarriages to try to determine whether patients had taken abortion pills. If you have an abortion using pills, it is the position of Project 2025 that your abortion becomes a crime on January 20, 2025.



This is the America envisioned by Project 2025: one in which gender and sexuality are not acknowledged as actually existing outside patriarchal, nuclear families. All that exists here is mothers and babies, children and families. Each family is meant to function as an extension of the state, dedicated to controlling and confining sex, gender, and sexuality, with all the coercive power and violence that would require. Full compliance could only be accomplished through self-policing under intimidation. These groups know they cannot expect people to do that completely. They know they cannot force everyone to be straight, to marry, to deny their gender, to birth a child. They know people will refuse. What they want is to use that inevitable noncompliance as a threat and a tool.

This playbook, the groups and donors behind it, the installation of ideologically-motivated staff across government agencies, and the theory that the constitution permits the executive to rule absolutely, is more than guidance for a new conservative presidential administration. It is also one of their most open admissions that they aim to install an authoritarian ruler and roll out a twenty-first century American fascism. At its heart is a plan of mass reproductive and sexual coercion, casting whole populations as deviants who threaten the nation, denying them legal personhood.. Historically, it has been a short step from there to plans to eliminate whole classes of people altogether.