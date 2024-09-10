Will Donald Trump Reveal Himself Tonight as the Antichrist?

Back in 1998, I had a private audience with Pope John Paul II at his invitation; one of his personal secretaries had read one of my books. He gave Louise and me a private tour of many nonpublic parts of the Vatican and, the next day, we sat through an open-air concert with Pope John Paul II and about 30 VIPs, including the leader of Germany’s Bundestag, for more than an hour, surrounded by the splendor of Castel Gandolfo, the Pope’s summer palace on the rim of an extinct volcano overlooking Lake Albano.

When we spoke privately after the concert, His Holiness’s forceful comments about the work we all must do reminded me of Jesus’s words in Matthew 25. It’s an amazing 2,000-year-old story that tells us everything we need to know about today’s “Christian” politics.

Jesus’s disciples had gathered around him in a private and intimate setting. Finally, they thought, they could ask him, straight up, the question that had been haunting them, particularly now that the Roman authorities were starting to talk about punishing or even executing them: How they could be sure to hang out with Him in the afterlife?