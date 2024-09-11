This Was the Beginning of Donald Trump’s Final Unraveling

In sports, when Team A looks shaky, the announcers don’t often point out that Team A looks shaky because Team B is just so goddamn good. Well, that’s what was happening here. Harris was consistently sharp, and Trump was consistently tripped up. As Tim Walz put it on MSNBC post-debate, as the night went on, “Donald Trump got angrier and smaller and more irrelevant.”

It’s still true that he got in a few good licks here and there. He landed a punch or two on the border. And now, simply by virtue of having been the president for four years, he knows some stuff that he didn’t know in 2016. It’s true, for example, that crime is down in Venezuela, although it’s not because all the bad guys of Venezuela are coming here. But it isn’t true that he shut down the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. That’s still happening.

But overall, Trump was just, well, sad. He needs to reach for a world leader who vouches for him, and the wheel lands on … Viktor Orbán? He tries to argue that his “very fine people” on both sides at Charlottesville comment was taken out of context and debunked; he points to … Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity and “Jesse” (Watters, I guess—he didn’t finish the sentence, as was the case with so many of his sentences). And while “I have concepts of a plan” was the worst and dumbest sentence he uttered, a close second would have to be, “Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.” The only thing he left out of that sentence is that she plans to steer the catering contract to Comet Ping Pong.