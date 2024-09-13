Trump’s Ugly Rants About Haitians Suddenly Take On a More Sinister Hue

Well, guess what, J.D.: We have now spent days in a national debate over whether immigration to Springfield has been good or bad. We’ve learned that these immigrant workers helped fill the town’s genuine labor shortages and helped drive its growth, and that they are bringing rectitude and a healthy work ethic to societally useful manufacturing jobs—something Vance is supposed to valorize. We’re having the debate you wanted, J.D. Would you stop the vile nonsense already?

Sure, the influx of Haitians into Springfield has produced genuine tensions. Some social spending is way up, and some services are being strained. But we have also learned that—as Springfield’s mayor and city manager have both articulated—its leaders regard these tensions as eminently manageable. They believe resolving them judiciously is in the area’s best interests—and that inflaming those tensions is very much contrary to them.

Which is the ultimate point: MAGA thought leaders like Vance appear to see exacerbating these tensions as a desirable end. They seem to believe not just that it activates the MAGA coalition’s grievances—energizing its voters for political ends—but also that it forces those grievances to the forefront of the national agenda. Vance said this himself, in his own twisted way: The media would not pay attention to these grievances if MAGA didn’t lie odiously about immigrants, so, hey, it’s all good! Of course, the media actually has reported diligently on the influx for some time, but it has produced a nuanced picture that validates immigration to the region as a positive development—precisely what Trump and Vance cannot accept.