Hey Media: It’s Not Enough to Say That Haitians Aren’t Eating Pets

And these incidents are not isolated. In September 2024, former President Donald Trump made a similarly outlandish and baseless claim about transgender youth during a speech to the conservative group Moms for Liberty. Trump asserted, “Your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation. The school decides what’s going to happen with your child.”

This claim, like the others, is entirely false. There is no evidence of U.S. schools sending children for gender-affirming surgeries without parental knowledge or performing such surgeries on-site. Medical experts (and anyone familiar with how transition-related health care works) have emphasized that any gender-affirming care, especially surgery, requires parental consent and extensive screening, and can often take years to get. Trump’s claim is obviously false, but it serves a political purpose to the people pushing it.

The pattern of demonizing marginalized groups through false, often outlandish accusations is not new, but the speed and reach of modern communication platforms have supercharged its impact. As the story spreads, traditional media outlets may report on the claims, often framing them as a “controversy” or “debate,” inadvertently lending credibility to the lie. Even after thorough debunking, these narratives tend to persist, continuing to circulate and shape public discourse.