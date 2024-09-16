Kids Need Teachers, Not Bots

Bots can’t teach. They can provide information—as anyone knows who uses Chat GPT for research—but the information isn’t necessarily of the highest quality, and, regardless, providing information is not the same as teaching. Teaching is a relationship between—or among—humans. Research shows, and everyone who spends any time around schools and children knows, that kids succeed or fail in school based on the relationships they find there, especially with the adults who can guide them. The teacher who sees their potential. The basketball coach who helps them see that they need to keep up in their studies. Schools need many more such adults, not fewer.

It’s hard to imagine anyone would look at the youth in our world today and conclude that they need more machines in their lives. Our kids are anxious and depressed, and these mental health issues are a huge factor in many dropping out of school. Of course, climate change is one reason, but it’s not the only one. Loneliness—which research shows is linked to anxiety and depression in kids—is another, and the internet is part of the problem. Even before the pandemic, the trends here were worrisome; a study of high school seniors from 1976 to 2017 found less in-person socializing and a 50 percent increase in feelings of loneliness (this sad trend spikes sharply after 2011, reflecting general adoption of social media). Some governments are beginning to take the problem seriously, to the degree that the Australian government is considering an age limit to prevent children and tweens from using TikTok or Instagram. Whether or not that’s the right approach, one thing’s certain: Kids need people.

What’s particularly galling is that as our school leadership entertains these ludicrous and harmful ideas about our children’s education, they’re also wreaking havoc with those children’s future. I’ve written before here about A.I.’s indefensible climate impact, which the industry is reluctant to discuss in detail. Even without full disclosures, we certainly know enough to tell that it’s a colossal and perilous waste of water and energy—all for no good reason.