J.D. Vance’s Admission Shouldn’t Shock You—They’ve Done This for Years

And in an interview with Mackey last year, Donald Trump Jr. admitted that he had been added to the chat rooms. There’s even a persona on the lists who used the moniker “P0TUSTrump,” whom others called Donald, who pushed the John Podesta leaks in the same days that WikiLeaks encouraged Don Jr. to disseminate them. That user aimed to use the same trolling method to “Make #PodestaEmails4 Trend” so that “CNN [a]nd liberal news forced to cover it.”

It’s easy to dismiss all this meming as juvenile play. But immediately after Trump won in 2016, Microchip (posting as “WDFx2EU8”) turned to further professionalizing the effort, with plans to do it again in 2020.



That effort may have borne fruit. In 2020, the deliberate dissemination of disinformation on Twitter played a central role in Donald Trump’s efforts to spread his Big Lie that he had been defrauded out of an election win. A retroactive study by Stanford’s Election Integrity Project of the false claims that had gone viral during the 2020 election found that Trump’s lies, including false claims about Dominion voting machines and the meme Stop the Steal, had the most reach. And Trump, his two older sons, his close allies Jack Posobiec and Charlie Kirk, his former Acting Director of National Intelligence Rick Grenell, and his Georgia co-conspirator Mike Roman were all among the most efficient disseminators of election mis- and disinformation on Twitter. Here is the Stanford study’s list of repeat spreaders of election misinformation:

