Calling Out the Lies and Lying Liar (Donald Trump) Who Tells Them

Then there’s the appalling narrative about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. Both Trump and Vance have been perpetuating the baseless story that these immigrants are stealing and eating people’s pets. Vance even doubled down on CNN, admitting to Dana Bash that he might have to “create stories so that the American media actually pays attention” to issues he deems important. In other words, the ends justify the means—even if the means involve stoking xenophobia and inciting potential violence.

This strategy isn’t new for Trump. Remember the birther movement? For years, he pushed the lie that President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States, a lie that was thoroughly debunked yet managed to sow division and doubt. It’s a tried-and-true tactic: Throw out a sensational lie, watch the media frenzy, and steer the national conversation where you want it.

But here’s where the media’s role becomes crucial—and complicated. By focusing on debunking the lies themselves, outlets can inadvertently help the liars. As Jamison Foser aptly puts it in a recent article in his Finding Gravity newsletter, one common media approach “privileges the lie.” The media ends up centering their coverage around the falsehoods, thus keeping the liars’ preferred topics in the spotlight. Foser argues that journalists should instead focus on what these lies reveal about the character and intentions of the liars.