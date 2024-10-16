The War Profiteers Who Are Quashing Gaza Dissent on Campus

Some cases of influential executives and donors with ties to Israel shaping on-campus decisions have already come to light. One high-profile case is that of Marc Rowan, a billionaire donor to the pro-Israel lobbying group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, and a member of the board of advisors at Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rowan led a campaign to oust Penn’s president, Liz Magill, and board chair, Scott Bok, in response to the university hosting the Palestine Writes Literature Festival in late September 2023. The pair resigned under pressure last December. Soon after, Rowan contacted the university’s governing board of trustees to recommend changing hiring practices, eliminating some academic departments, and reevaluating university free speech policies. This June, Penn issued new restrictions on on-campus demonstrations.

Dozens of other universities also issued new restrictions on campus speech this year, and they are already being wielded against students. At Cornell University, the case of Ph.D. candidate and graduate student worker Momodou Taal garnered headlines as he faced down the threat of deportation after a pro-Palestine action on campus. (Late last week, Cornell backed down on these threats.)

Taal, whose right to reside in the United States is tied to his enrollment at Cornell, was briefly suspended from the university following his presence at a student-led action that disrupted a career fair where L3Harris and other Israel-backing arms companies were tabling. The university may have publicly called it a “temporary suspension,” but its decision kicked off very real immigration procedures that could have forced Taal to leave the country, effectively chilling the free speech rights of other international students nationwide. “A temporary suspension might sound benign, but fundamentally, it has drastic effects, especially on international students,” Taal told The New Republic.