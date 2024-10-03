Ted Cruz Silent About Activist Who Said Judaism “Perverted Itself”

Back in 2016, when he was running for president, Cruz did not equivocate about Newman at all. “I am grateful to receive the endorsement of Troy Newman,” Cruz said then, after naming Newman a co-chair of his failed presidential election campaign. “He has served as a voice for the unborn for over 25 years and works tirelessly every day for the pro-life cause. We need leaders like Troy Newman in this country who will stand up for those who do not have a voice.”

Cruz has long been a right-wing firebrand when it comes to abortion and a litany of other social conservative issues. In 2016, he tried to attack Donald Trump for being insufficiently opposed to abortion rights. He pledged back then that he “would sign any legislation on my desk to defend the least of these,” even without exception for the life of the mother.

But much has changed since Cruz’s failed campaign. In 2021, Texas’s Heartbeat Act went into effect, which included a six-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest, along with provisions empowering individuals to enforce the law through civil lawsuits against anyone who performed or assisted in an abortion. Then, in 2022, thanks to three jurists whom Cruz voted to confirm, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.