Grief and Dislocation in the D.C. Suburbs

In the present, Mamush isn’t explicitly interested in putting these pieces together, but when he leaves Paris to visit home, he misses his flight on purpose, then rebooks himself on a plane to Chicago. His monologue—the novel is, essentially, Mamush’s inner monologue—contains no admission that he wants to unearth what happened to Samuel in Chicago, but that is plainly his goal. Once he lands, he heads straight for the courthouse, posing as a journalist who’s looking into Samuel’s life. Really, though, his investigation is even more personal than finding out why his uncle was incarcerated: He wants to know what Samuel’s troubles meant, or could have meant, for him. Mengestu signals the amplification of Mamush’s curiosity by writing in unusual geographic detail. Mamush recognizes a specific former corner store; he Google Maps his way to “the 3400 block of Randolph.” Such precise locations are common in The Beautiful Things That Heaven Bears, but appear nowhere else in Someone Like Us. They don’t last long. On reaching his first setback, Mamush puts aside his quest and embarks on a bender. Chicago’s details fade away, subsumed in alcohol, drugs, and the scrim of memory.

Author Dinaw Mengestu

For Mengestu, this collapse of time and detail is in part a novelistic strategy: It lets him weave his storylines together so tightly they become almost indistinguishable. But this isn’t—or isn’t only—literary flexing. Mamush’s short-lived investigative journey and his blurring of past and present are reflective of his addiction, his deep-seated conviction that “acknowledging any desire guaranteed that whatever I wanted would never happen,” and of his terror of detail. Visiting the hazy past is much less frightening for him than doing anything in the present. Indeed, he avoids his life’s specificities: Mamush and his wife, Hannah, communicate obliquely and imprecisely, often using photographs, and although he’s lived in Paris for years, he refuses to learn French. He looks back on the D.C. part of his childhood as a time of soothing featurelessness, describing his suburban hometown as “apartment buildings, surrounded by other apartment buildings, behind which were four-lane highways that led to similar apartments.” For Mamush, this is safety: no distinction, nothing unusual, just a quiet wash of tall buildings.



Samuel saw the world differently—and Samuel is very, very present in Mamush’s head. Although he is dead when the novel begins, Samuel is Someone Like Us’s second voice, almost its second protagonist. Mamush is constantly remembering and imagining conversations with him, and through those discussions Mengestu creates an entirely distinct picture of D.C.