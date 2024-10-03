Is Jack Smith’s Filing “Shocking”? No, It’s Just What Republicans Do.

Or that the former president of Iran (who was there) outed the entire scheme, and that the former Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Ben Barnes (who was also there), also admitted the entire scheme to The New York Times?

Similarly, one of the mentions in Smith’s most recent recounting of Trump’s crimes around January 6th has an unnamed co-conspirator arguing that they needed to blow up the 2020 vote-counting process much as Republicans had done in 2000: “When the colleague suggested that there was about to be unrest reminiscent of the Brooks Brothers Riot, a violent effort to stop the vote count in Florida after the 2000 presidential election, [redacted] responded, ‘Make them riot’ and ‘Do it!!!’”

But does any media point out the context showing that this is nothing new? That the 2000 Brooks Brothers Riot was largely orchestrated by now-Trump ally Roger Stone who, along with Bush’s attorneys John Roberts, Bret Kavanaugh (after his gig helping Ken Starr persecute Bill Clinton), and Amy Coney Barrett, worked to stop the Florida Supreme Court-ordered recount of the Florida vote?