An RFK for Today?

Years later, in preparation for a column I was writing for the fiftieth anniversary of Bobby’s death, I reread Jack Newfield’s masterful book RFK: A Memoir, and two things stood out for me after all those years. The first was Newfield’s fascination at Bobby’s memorial service in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York with the fact that both Richard Daley, the hard-nosed mayor of Chicago, and Tom Hayden, the young 1960s radical, were seated in the cathedral and weeping openly. Newfield comments: “No other public figure could have so touched, at the same time, a young radical and an old machine boss.” And then this comment at the very end of the book:

“We are the first generation that learned from experience, in our innocent twenties, that things were not really getting better, that we shall not overcome. We felt, by the time we reached thirty, that we had already glimpsed the most compassionate leaders our nation could produce, and they had all been assassinated. And from this time forward, things would get worse: our best political leaders were part of memory now, not hope…The stone was at the bottom of the hill and we were alone.”

Newfield also wrote, “The militant young blacks who wore ‘Free Huey Newton’ buttons as they cheered Kennedy in San Francisco the day before he was shot, and the low-income whites who signed George Wallace petitions in July, would have both voted for Kennedy in November. He was able to talk to the two polarities of powerlessness at the same time.” This many years later, what Newfield projected would be impossible. Polls indicate a white working class that not only has abandoned its longstanding allegiance to the Democratic Party but is strongly drawn to Donald Trump, not because Trump is actually offering them anything in the way of legislation that would benefit them economically (on the contrary, as during his previous term as president, he would cut taxes on the corporations and impose tariffs that would raise the cost of living for average Americans), but, it seems, for the sake of protest against a system in which they no longer have faith.