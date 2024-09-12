Machiavelli vs. Donald Trump

“While Joe Biden was still the candidate for president, Democrats were in the doldrums, and Republicans were riding high. Donald Trump felt sure of winning the presidency again and was boastfully proclaiming that he would. But the minute Joe Biden stepped out on the stage in what was to be their first debate, looking like a sickly and befuddled lost soul, the political environment shifted dramatically, and Biden was persuaded to withdraw. If that debate had not been scheduled when it was, if it had taken place in September after the Democratic convention, as it was supposed to, Democrats would not be in the advantageous position they are now. That debate could be considered a world-historical piece of luck!

“And now, Niccolò, prego—if you please—give a discourse on the elements of virtù that the two Democratic candidates must display in order to maintain the favor of Fortuna and win the election.”

“I am credited with challenging Aristotle’s three-part division of political systems: Monarchy, Aristocracy, and Democracy, each one having a degenerate; or Tyranny, Oligarchy, or Mobocracy, in their degenerated forms. I argued, and argue still, that there are at base really only two categories of political systems, Tyranny or a Republic. A Republic is a form of government in which all the members of a polity participate, and a Tyranny is the opposite, one in which only a few hold meaningful power, be it an oligarchy or a single tyrant holding sway over everybody else. It could not be more clear that Signore Trump has aspirations to dismantle America’s republican form of government, created by your founders, and replace it with a tyranny of which he will be in total control. But looking at the opponents Donald Trump faces, I see Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as people with great virtù, along with a corresponding gift of great humor, which the goddess also appreciates, as does the American public. The economic program she outlined recently is a good step in the direction of reversing the decline of economic equality that began for your country in the 1970s and 1980s.