In the Year’s Most Important Senate Race, Can Sherrod Brown Hold On?

When we think of natural Brown voters, we think more of factory workers than farmers. But it’s also the case that, unlike some Democrats, Brown has always worked counties that he knows he’s going to lose. “Sherrod has been around so long, he’s had a lot of time to do a lot of things for farmers,” said Michael F. Curtin, the former editor and associate publisher of The Columbus Dispatch. Curtin spent most of his newspaper career covering state and local politics and gained national prominence running the newspaper’s unerringly accurate political polls. “It’s part of an 88-county strategy. You don’t concede any counties. You know you’ll lose some, but if you work it, you can cut that loss.”



Over the years, Brown has won a dwindling number of Ohio’s 88 counties. In his first Senate run in 2006, he was victorious in 47 counties; in 2012, he took 25 counties; and in 2018, that was down to just 16 counties. So Brown is losing a lot of counties. But importantly, he’s not losing them by as much as most other Democrats do. For example, in the counties bordering West Virginia along the Ohio River, Brown lost in 2018, but he scored in the 40s in counties like Jefferson, Belmont, and Monroe. In 2020, Biden was in the 20s in those counties. Those votes add up.

“I think it’s about slowing or reversing his declines in some of the core northeast and north Ohio counties, like Lorain and Lake,” said Molly O’Shaughnessy, a Columbus-based managing principal at Democratic polling and strategy firm EMC Research. Lorain and Lake, which flank Cleveland, are both counties that Brown won and Biden lost. She continued, “Sherrod has lost ground over the years, so can he slow or reverse that? He doesn’t necessarily need to flip counties, just chip away at them.”

