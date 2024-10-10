Jill Stein: The Grifter Who May Hand Trump the White House Again

Stein has neither. This is her third run for president (Howie Hawkins was the Green candidate in 2020 and was not on the ballot in most swing states).

Instead, she’s bragging about how she’s going to hand the 2024 election to Donald Trump. Presumably, since her dinner with Putin, she’ll be spared the imprisonment that Trump says he’s preparing for the rest of us in politics and the media. As Stein boasted to Newsweek:

Third Way found that, based on polling averages in battleground states, the 2020 margin of victory for Democrats would be lost in four states—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin—because of third party support. So they can’t win. There’s a fair amount of data now that suggests the Democrats have lost. Unless they give up their genocide. We’re doing outreach all the time to a lot of different groups, but it’s really been the Muslim Americans and Arab Americans who have really taken this campaign on like it’s theirs—like they have enormous ownership over this.

Running for president and keeping an iron grip on the once-noble Green Party has become Stein’s singular mission. And she’s killing the party—and its once-sterling reputation—in the process. As Alexandria Ocasio Cortez said: “If you run for years in a row, and your party has not grown, has not added city council seats, down ballot seats and state electives, that’s bad leadership. And that to me is what’s upsetting.”