The Shadowy Right-Wing Group That’s Suppressing the 2024 Vote

If Mitchell isn’t exactly a household name, that’s because her network conducts most of its activities behind the scenes, unlike its CPI contemporaries such as the Center for Renewing America and America First Legal. To accomplish its mission, EIN relies on claims of widespread voter fraud, a phantasmal canard that has been roundly debunked. While there are some federal policies that EIN opposes, such as the popular pro-democracy For the People Act, it focuses its work on the state level, collaborating with friendly state legislators, conducting robust opposition research, and coordinating messaging campaigns to undermine public trust in the integrity of elections.



EIN has chapters across the country that are working tirelessly to alter Americans’ perception of the vote. The group aims to convince the public that elections are not secure (they are), that there is widespread voter fraud (there is not), and that only certain groups of people should vote. What’s most terrifying is that they are finding some success.



The Guardian recently reported that Mitchell and her merry band of election truthers were designing a blueprint to subvert the Georgia voters’ choice this November. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, found that Mitchell’s organization, in concert with other right-wing outfits, has formed a voter suppression Voltron of sorts called the Georgia Election Integrity Coalition. The coalition’s goal is a rehash of the 2020 attempt to discredit the voice of Georgians with the message that any outcome other than a Trump victory in the Peach state should be deemed fraudulent.

