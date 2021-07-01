The Supreme Court Gives a Green Light to Voter Suppression

Kagan drew the same conclusion, citing the wave of new voting restrictions working their way through state legislatures this year. “Those laws shorten the time polls are open, both on Election Day and before,” she noted. “They impose new prerequisites to voting by mail, and shorten the windows to apply for and return mail ballots. They make it harder to register to vote, and easier to purge voters from the rolls. Two laws even ban handing out food or water to voters standing in line. Some of those restrictions may be lawful under the Voting Rights Act. But chances are that some have the kind of impact the Act was designed to prevent—that they make the political process less open to minority voters than to others.”

The court’s conservative justices had already signaled their willingness to carve a voter-fraud exception into Section 2 during oral arguments. At one point, a lawyer representing Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State, noted that no such fraud had been found in the state’s elections to justify the provisions in question. Justice Neil Gorsuch was unpersuaded. “Does Arizona have to wait for fraud to occur in Arizona before it can outlaw it?” he asked her. Other justices invoked a report by the Carter-Baker Commission in 2005 to support the concerns. Though the report was intended to bolster Americans’ confidence in the democratic process, it has since become a favored tool of conservative activists to invoke the potential dangers of voting fraud.

“[The commission] said that absentee ballots are the largest source of potential voter fraud,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a question for Jessica Amunson, the lawyer who represented Hobbs. “They said citizens who vote at home, at nursing homes, at the workplace or church are more susceptible to pressure or to intimidation and that they recommended that the practice of allowing candidates or party workers to pick up and deliver absentee ballots should be eliminated. You disagree with that in this case, right, given your position on ballot harvesting?”

Indeed, some of the conservative justices also appeared disinterested in the potentially harmful effects of the new laws. “I think what concerns me is that your position is going to make every voting rule vulnerable to attack under Section 2 to the same extent that the out-of-precinct policy was found to violate Section 2 by the Ninth Circuit,” Alito told Bruce Spiva, who represented the Democratic National Committee, “because people who are poor and less well-educated on balance probably will find it more difficult to comply with just about every voting rule than do people who are more affluent and have had the benefit of more education.”