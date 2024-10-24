You are using an outdated browser.
Harris’s Harsh Takedown of Trump over “Hitler” Bombshell Hits the Mark

As Trump’s former chief of staff reveals shocking details about his dictatorial intentions, the Wisconsin Democratic Party chair explains how this could give Kamala Harris a way to win the election.

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, just revealed that he believes Trump will rule as a dictator and a fascistand that he mused aloud about having his generals function as Hitler’s generals did. Kamala Harris jumped on this news to highlight the dire threat posed by a second Trump term. Can Harris translate this bombshell into a strong closing message in swing states that will decide this election? We talked to Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler, who walks us through what Harris must do to win the stateand what a closing argument about the dangers posed by Trump might accomplish. Listen to this episode here.

