The Glorious Swan Song of Somebody Somewhere

No show has learned more from the example of Better Things than Somebody Somewhere, which began its third and final season on HBO this month. Like Adlon’s series, Somebody Somewhere—created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen—is a quiet, observational comedy about a middle-aged woman burdened by family, buoyed by friends, and negotiating the way the world sees her with the way she sees herself. It’s also got lots—lots—of singing. Starring beloved comedian and cabaret performer Bridget Everett, the show understands the power and expressive possibility of a good song sung at the right moment. Characters sing in cars, they sing in church, they sing in living rooms and recital halls, at weddings and in bars. I cry nearly every time.

It’s possible I’m just an easy mark for this kind of sentiment; that the kind of karaoke confessions that Somebody Somewhere leans on are a cheat-code for character development or, worse, that they’ve become easy prestige signifiers. But Somebody Somewhere foregrounds these scenes of vulnerable performance because it is a show about vulnerability and performance, about the struggle to tell other people who you really are and the profound relief of actually doing it. For three years, Somebody Somewhere has been a very sad, very funny, utterly perfect little show, a miniature epic about grief and acceptance. As it ends this winter, it feels less like a show going off the air than a minor ritual being performed for the last time, the simple closing hymn of a transcendent service.

Somebody Somewhere begins after heartbreak. Sam (Everett) has returned home to the small college town of Manhattan, Kansas, to help care for her dying sister. By the time we meet Sam, her sister has already passed, and she’s living in her house, trying to decide what comes next. Her verbally abusive, alcoholic mother isn’t a big draw for her to remain in Manhattan, nor is her domineering, dismissive remaining sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), but Sam’s so unmoored by loss that she can’t bring herself to do anything but stay. That’s when she meets Joel (Jeff Hiller), an old high school acquaintance who essentially insists on becoming her friend. He takes her to an underground event called “Choir Practice,” a semi-secret queer-friendly cabaret and performance group that meets after hours in a Presbyterian church and is emceed by an enigmatic local impresario named Fred Rococo (legendary drag king performer Murray Hill). Choir Practice doesn’t cure Sam of her grief, but it gives her access to an alternate-universe version of Manhattan, a place where renewal and repair and community are possible.