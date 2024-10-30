As the backlash to Donald Trump’s hate rally in New York intensifies, he defended the event as a “lovefest” in a rambling monologue on Tuesday. Why? Because the vile “joke” at the rally comparing Puerto Rico to a pile of garbage is infuriating Puerto Rican voters, a surprisingly large constituency in Pennsylvania. We talked to GOP strategist Mike Madrid, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, expert on the Latino vote, and author of The Latino Century. He explains why this could be the “October Surprise” that has put Trump in danger of losing the state—and the election. As Madrid tells us: “Surprise, Donald Trump, you blew yourself up.” Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
PODCAST
GOPer Wrecks Trump on NYC Hate Rally: “Surprise, You Blew Yourself Up”
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in State College, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2024