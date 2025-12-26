Thomas Massie Hits Back at Trump With Obvious Epstein Question
The Republican representative slammed Trump after his peculiar attack on Christmas Day.
Representative Thomas Massie torched Donald Trump’s pathetic swipe at him in his outrageous Christmas post.
The president posted a special Christmas message Thursday addressed to “the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein,” and congratulated himself for “dropping” the convicted sex offender “long before it was fashionable to do so.”
“When their names get brought out in an ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife ‘Republican,’ Massie!) and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do,” Trump wrote.
Massie, who was the only Republican who co-sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law compelling the Department of Justice to release every unclassified document from its investigations into Epstein, hit back at the president’s barb.
“Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President,” Massie wrote. “So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun!”
“What a novel idea to put country before party,” Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, who introduced the original bill, replied on X.
Massie continued to mock Trump on Friday for taking time out of his holiday to complain about him. “Imagine celebrating a blessed Christmas with your family… suddenly phones alert everyone to the most powerful man in the world attacking you… for fulfilling his campaign promise to help victims!” Massie wrote from his campaign’s X account.