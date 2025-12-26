Thomas Massie Hits Back at Trump With Obvious Epstein Question

“When their names get brought out in an ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife ‘Republican,’ Massie!) and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do,” Trump wrote.

Massie, who was the only Republican who co-sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law compelling the Department of Justice to release every unclassified document from its investigations into Epstein, hit back at the president’s barb.

“Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President,” Massie wrote. “So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun!”