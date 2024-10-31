You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Angry Trump Starts Blame Game as Polls Reveal Big New Problem for Him

With Trump suddenly scapegoating others in advance even though the race is tied, a top MoveOn official walks us through what could be worrying Trump: the gap between both sides’ ground games.

Donald Trump looks angry
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump at State College, Pennsylvania, on October 26, 2024

The presidential race is tied, and Donald Trump very well could win. But he is now scapegoating others for a possible loss: He’s reportedly angry with Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley, he’s raging about supposed voter fraud in Pennsylvania, and his allies are sounding new alarms about his ground game in key states. Meanwhile, new polls show engaged voters tilting to Kamala Harris, which means more pressure on Trump’s ground operation to turn out low-propensity voters. We talked to Joel Payne, a senior official at MoveOn, who explains what’s really happening with both sides’ ground games, why it could make the difference, and what could still go wrong for Democrats. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
