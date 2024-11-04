The Year’s Weirdest Ballot Battle: Corporations vs. a Rich Libertarian

Ballot Initiative 2117 (I-2117) would ditch the Climate Commitment Act of 2021, and bar lawmakers from enacting any bills like it. The Climate Commitment Act, which took effect in January 2023, established a cap on emissions for large polluters estimated to account for an estimated three-quarters of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. Companies regulated by the act need to acquire one “allowance” or carbon offset for every metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent they emit. Over time, the state makes fewer and fewer allowances available, meaning the price of each one rises and polluters have an escalating incentive to cut emissions. By statute, revenue from the sale of those allowances has to be spent on reducing transportation emissions, increasing public transit access, building clean energy and improving air quality, among other designated project buckets. The CCA is Washington’s main policy tool for meeting the statewide emissions reduction targets it codified into law in 2008 and updated in 2020, to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and 95 percent by mid-century.

The other climate-related ballot initiative Let’s Go Washington is backing is I-2066, which purports to “stop” a ban on gas stoves and heating that doesn’t currently exist. The initiative—a more recent addition Let’s Go Washington’s slate—would restrict the state’s energy code from being able to “prohibit, penalize, or discourage” gas hook-ups for cooking and heating, and preempt cities, towns, and state agencies’ ability to enact their own restrictions on gas in new and existing buildings. Because of how broadly a word like “discourage” might be interpreted, it could force lawmakers to amend Seattle’s new building emissions performance standard as well as the state’s energy code, which incentives electrified new construction. The measure would also specifically repeal sections of a bill passed earlier this year, mandating that Washington’s largest power provider, Puget Sound Energy, create a plan for reducing greenhouse gasses across their gas and electric utility business.

While the Climate Commitment Act is generally understood to be a critical means of meeting the state’s climate goals, there isn’t yet evidence as to how much it’s reduced emissions; Washington has not released greenhouse gas emissions data since it went into effect last year. If it passes, I-2066 could make meeting climate goals enormously difficult. The buildings sector is Washington’s second highest emitting sector overall. Gas-powered heating amounts for about half of those emissions, and 90 percent in Seattle.