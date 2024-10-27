For Trump, November 5 Is When the Election Starts

Under that scenario, each state’s House delegation has one single vote for president (the Senate is not involved under the Twelfth Amendment), and right now there are 26 state delegations controlled by Republicans. That vote will be taken by the next Congress, not this one, but Democrats have little hope of flipping any House delegations, so chances are that Trump would win the presidency by a 26–24 vote of House delegations.

As Jim Rutenberg and Nick Corasaniti recently wrote for The New York Times: “The Republican Party and its conservative allies are engaged in an unprecedented legal campaign targeting the American voting system. Their wide-ranging and methodical effort is laying the groundwork to contest an election that they argue, falsely, is already being rigged against former President Donald J. Trump.”

Justin Rosario notes, over at The Banter Newsletter, that this is explicitly at the core of the challenges the GOP has planned to inflict on our media and legal systems for the days and possibly weeks after November 5: “All Republicans who actually pay attention to how ballots are counted are aware of this. Every single one of them will still say it’s a sign of fraud that we will not have results on election night. This is an integral part of the coming coup and we all need to be aware of it.”