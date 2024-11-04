The Danger of a Kinder, Gentler JD Vance

More often, however, tradwives describe themselves, if not as feminists, then as supporters of women’s choices. When Vance took the stage last month and lamented “cultural pressure on young families, especially young women,” he painted the stay-at-home mom as the real gender warrior. Women want something that our current childcare “models” will not give them, he insisted. He did not mean that they lacked access to paid parental leave or that they could use relief from the cost of daycare. We know this because he was clear that he was not interested in expanding the range of “federal monies” going to childcare programs.

But we also know this because of his redescription of the causes of women’s lack of choice, or, as he now technocratically puts it, “optionality.” Being “a working mom,” Vance tells us, “is extraordinarily difficult.” The cause of this difficulty, in his telling, is the lack of a “family care model”—and perhaps (in a spin that aligns with the Christian values of many tradwives), insufficient opportunities to receive childcare through churches. Unless Vance really believes his previous remarks that “grandma or grandpa” are going to take care of America’s children, or that other dads will not take on his habit of referring to their children as belonging to their wives, “family care” seems to be code for more women staying home.

It’s a wonder that we don’t hear the word “tradwife,” and immediately joke, “In this economy?” Yet it is unsurprising that the fantasy has taken hold in a world in which millions of working moms are suffering from workplace burnout, most women are concentrated in low-wage occupations, and the average two-earner family today is spending 15 percent of its income on childcare. As I discuss in my recent book, drawing attention away from the economic realities families face has always been the function of tropes that pit working moms and stay-at-home moms against one another. Being a stay-at-home mom was never an option for the majority of American women, yet the “mommy wars” of the 1990s caricatured feminists as the cause of a supposed epidemic of unhappiness among young women who just wanted to be moms. Never mind the persistence of patriarchy; the easy solution was, as Susan Faludi famously described it, to “blame feminism.”