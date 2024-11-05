How Trump Accidentally Let His Biggest Advantage Over Harris Slip Away

This should begin to flip the script on our understanding of this election. Rather than Democrats taking their eye off the economic ball due to their obsession with Trump—or with reproductive rights, as another version of this theory has it—what if Trump actually got caught napping on the economy, due to his campaign’s hubristic certainty that he can’t lose the argument over it? This can be the case even if Trump ends up winning, as it will still be true that Harris largely closed the gap with Trump on the economy to near parity—a remarkable achievement that is partly fueled by these huge expenditures.

At my request, AdImpact tallied up the total spending on all ads that are in some sense about the economy or the candidates’ economic agendas. I asked for all spending by the two campaigns—and by the parties and all major super PACs and other associated groups aligned with the campaigns on both sides—from July 21, when President Biden dropped out of the race, to the present.

The results are striking. In that time period, the Harris campaign and all allied organizations spent an estimated total of nearly $225 million on such ads about the economy, AdImpact found. By contrast, the Trump campaign and its allied groups spent just over an estimated $155 million.