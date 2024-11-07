Why Bidenomics Failed to Win the White Working Class

The Biden administration’s economic narrative was full of contradictions from the start. Strangely, the executives who shipped manufacturing jobs abroad in the 1990s weren’t the villains of Bidenomics but the protagonists, who the CHIPS and Inflation Reduction Acts were intended to support in creating jobs and an overall spirit of American dynamism. Accordingly, two-thirds of the Inflation Reduction Act’s $369 billion in energy-related funds are expected to go to corporations.

Harris made no attempt to break with this approach or offer something new. While spending very little time talking about substantive policy issues overall, she promised to continue the current administration’s strategy. In her last few days on the campaign trail, Harris emphasized her commitment to American manufacturing. At a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Saginaw County, Michigan, she touted the $325 million that plant received from the CHIPS and Science Act. “We created tax credits to create the incentive for private sector to do this work,” she said, chiding Trump for having “sold advanced chips to China.” This all makes a certain amount of sense politically. The states with the highest percentages of manufacturing employment are mostly swing states. North Carolina, Michigan and Georgia all received at least $5 billion in new manufacturing investments over the last year, fueled by the Biden-Harris administration’s trademark economic policies.

This week, despite a “manufacturing boom,” low unemployment and a handful of other sunny macroeconomic data points, Bidenomics looks like a resounding political failure. Per exit polls, two-thirds of voters nationwide rate the economy as either “poor” or “not so good.” The overwhelming majority of those voters (69 percent) cast their ballots for Donald Trump. That data is largely mirrored in states that have received big injections of cash thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act. In Michigan, 63 percent of voters were dissatisfied with the economy; 72 percent of those voters voted for Trump.