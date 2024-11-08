A Climate Scientist on What Trump’s Victory Means for Global Warming

Some heterodox economists argue for “degrowth” as a solution to climate change. This is problematic for many reasons, but the degrowth for which they argue is smart degrowth coupled with a redistribution agenda to limit hardship. The degrowth that might occur from Trump’s policies would be accidental and reckless. Reversing economic growth is the worst way to slow emissions growth—but that’s likely what will happen. So the harm Trump will do in terms of emissions may be limited by his diminishment of the U.S. economy.

There’s also another possibility worth considering: that the MAGA coalition might take an unexpected turn, fusing its xenophobia with a climate agenda. Elon Musk is, of course, well aware of the climate challenge. More surprisingly, in the October Vice Presidential debate, J.D. Vance hinted at a decarbonization policy not unlike that of the Biden/Harris administration: “You’d want to reshore as much American manufacturing as possible and you’d want to produce as much energy as possible… double down and invest in American workers and the American people.” Of course, he bracketed this proposal with a dismissal of climate change as “weird science” and denied that these were the Biden administration policies.

But as climate disasters continue to accumulate, it seems quite possible a growing MAGA faction will, like France’s Marine Le Pen, tilt in an ecofascist direction. Many on the left have, after all, talked about the need to declare a “climate emergency” and for a “wartime mobilization” to fight climate change. Authoritarians love states of emergency, particularly ones with no obvious end point, and such calls could easily be turned in an illiberal direction. An ecofascist MAGA president might pair a declared climate emergency with draconian measures directed, for example, against migrants or other scapegoats.