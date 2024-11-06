How the Democrats Lost the Election

One could go back further. His presidency, marked by a characteristic mix of menace and incompetence, was one of the most destructive in American history. He mismanaged a pandemic. He appointed three justices to the Supreme Court who overturned Roe v. Wade. He ordered the separation of migrant children from their parents. Every single day of his presidency was marked by grinding anxiety. The best days were ones where he merely embarrassed the country. The worst were ones in which he posed an existential threat to its very future.

The Democratic Party has had nearly a decade to convince voters of something that should be obvious. Donald Trump is dangerous, radical, authoritarian—even fascistic. He is unstable, erratic, and reckless. His policy ideas are at best plutocratic, at worst xenophobic, and obviously aimed at the outright destruction of the federal government as we know it. All of this should be obvious: It has been at the center of every election Democrats have run since 2016. And yet, nearly a decade into Donald Trump’s political career, it is clear that making a cogent case against Trump’s misrule has not only failed, but it has failed catastrophically. Four years after leading a failed insurrection, Donald Trump has been decisively reelected, winning both the Electoral College and, likely, the popular vote.

In three months, he will lead the government he attempted to overthrow, and he will do so with far fewer of the guardrails that were present during his first term. There will be no adults in the room and there are barely any anti-Trump Republicans left in Congress. He will re-enter the White House at the head of a Republican Party he has spent eight years twisting into his own hideous image. The only opposition left will be the Democratic Party—a party whose decade-long effort to takedown Trump has resulted in catastrophic failure.