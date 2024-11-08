The Democrats Can’t Afford to Ignore Climate Change Ever Again

Harris’s failure to campaign aggressively on climate no doubt stemmed from her overreliance on the strange consultant-produced fantasy that Democrats have inexplicably adhered to since 2016: that a coalition of anti-Trump Republicans and Silicon Valley billionaires was going to win over the working-class masses of Michigan and Pennsylvania. It didn’t work, and staying silent on climate change meant that Trump was never put on the spot or forced to explain his strange views, for example that wind power causes cancer. All this was particularly strange given that climate remained a top issue among liberal Democratic voters, the people that Harris would need to turn out in order to win the election. Many experts said this was a huge mistake on her part.

One big problem, for Harris, was that the Biden administration had—under duress, in trying to compromise with Manchin and the Republicans—enacted climate policy that, while it did create jobs, failed to curb inflation. Everyone I know who spent the last few months canvassing in a battleground state repeatedly heard that people hated paying more for basic life necessities. The Democrats, then, were constrained from mentioning their climate policies too much because they didn’t want to remind people of the inflationary pain such policies had caused them and, partly too, the benefits of the IRA were simply wonky and hard to explain. This was probably a mistake, given that people were already thinking about inflation, and polling indicates widespread concern about climate.

Messaging alone, of course, wouldn’t have fixed the fact that many people have simply had bad experiences in the past four years. Naming your legislation the “Inflation Reduction Act” does not by itself ensure that it will not be inflationary or that you will be seen as a hero for ending inflation. Biden and Congress could have been more attentive to Americans’ cost of living struggles, by funding the investments with much higher taxes on the rich and upper-middle class, as well as by addressing the cost of living in other tangible ways, including real investment in affordable housing, continuing and even increasing the child tax credit, along with ending overseas conflicts like the war in Ukraine, which has vastly complicated supply chains and raised prices all over the world.