I Helped Run “War Games” on Trump’s Plans. They Were Not Reassuring.

To get through the next four years, we need to do better than that. We need Democratic leaders in Congress to connect with Republicans driven away by Trump, with retired political leaders from both parties who understand the threat Trump poses, and with civil society leaders from faith groups, unions, nonprofits, and other sectors. We need to develop the kind of tight, coordinated messaging and planning operation the GOP has long excelled at. It won’t come naturally to many. But to get through the next four years, we need to form disciplined opposition structures.

We can also do our best to protect the individuals and groups most likely to be targeted by a vindictive, lawless president. With the help of opposition leadership structures, we can establish and support protection networks that can quickly provide legal assistance, cybersecurity help, communications assistance, and even shelter or physical protection to those who find themselves under threat, whether the threat comes from politically motivated federal investigations or from violent private actors. Funders should ensure such protection networks are well financed, and ordinary people can help make sure their friends, colleagues, and neighbors know they will be there to help when needed.

This is as critical as anything else: Autocrats succeed by sowing fear and mistrust, making people opt to stay silent when it’s most critical that they speak up and step up. We need to be ready to protect one another. When people are standing up for human rights, the rule of law, and democratic institutions, we need to stand by them—even if we disagree passionately with them about everything else.