The Rightward Tremor That Shook California

Verifying those ballots in a state with tens of millions of voters is a long and laborious process. As a result, it could be weeks before the final results are known in the state, leaving a final tally of a few U.S. House races that could decide control of the chamber up in the air. Nonetheless, some results are already apparent from the early returns.

Perhaps the greatest impact of the voter shift was felt in the Bay Area. Daniel Lurie, an heir to the Levi Strauss jeans fortune who spent more than $8 million, is on track to replace San Francisco Mayor London Breed in the city’s ranked-choice election. Most of Lurie’s campaign centered on the city’s crime and homelessness issues, which have often received national attention, while Breed was hobbled by an ongoing corruption scandal among the city’s nonprofit groups.

Across the bay in Oakland, voters appear on track to recall both Sheng Thao, the city’s mayor, and Pamela Price, the district attorney of Alameda County. Thao, who already faced headwinds from public-safety fears going into the election, saw things worsen after the FBI raided her home in an ongoing investigation involving her donors over the summer. The loss of the Oakland A’s, the sale of the city’s stake in the Coliseum, and its overall economic decline only added to the incumbent’s woes.