Quit Hating on California

California has the best public-university system in the United States, with Berkeley and UCLA ranked first and second by U.S. News & World Report. But 77 percent of Republicans disputed that California’s public universities are better than those in most other states. California has some of the country’s most exquisite natural sites, including Yosemite, the sixth-most-visited national park in the country. But 74 percent of Republicans disputed that California possessed a better natural environment than most states, and 57 percent judged it the same or worse.

Republicans hate California for three simple reasons: It has 54 electoral votes (14 more than its nearest rival, Texas); it awards those electoral votes on a winner-take all basis (like every other state save Maine and Nebraska); and it hasn’t voted Republican in a presidential election since 1988. In California, half as many voters are registered as Republicans (24 percent) than as Democrats (47 percent). No Republican has won statewide office in California since Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s re-election in 2006, and Schwarzenegger has called this year’s near-certain Republican nominee, Donald Trump, “the worst president ever.” Did I mention that Democrats right now control more than two-thirds of both halves of the state legislature? This is all made especially painful to conservatives by their own history: The New Right that conquered American politics in the early 1980s was virtually born in California’s Orange County (which now has more registered Democrats than Republicans).

For a while California could at least boast that the speaker of the house, Kevin McCarthy, represented its 20th congressional district in Bakersfield. But that’s over. Now, McCarthy spends his days recruiting Republican primary challengers to defeat Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and the other seven Republicans who voted to oust him. There’s no obvious purpose to this exercise except personal revenge. On Tuesday McCarthy held a press conference where he said Gaetz “probably lies about who he sleeps with, too.” I can see why Republicans wouldn’t want to travel to California to visit the guy.