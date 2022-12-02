How Los Angeles Voters Delivered a Referendum on Economic Inequality

Los Angeles has a weak mayor by nature, but the race for the office was still important. Caruso spent $100 million of his own funds on his vision, blanketing the city in ads (including ones that distorted past popular ballot measures), selling a faux-Americana idea of the city that felt like it was stripped from one of the shopping mall mogul’s brochures. Although Bass is not a progressive, she campaigned on a more inclusive approach to Los Angeles and acknowledged the parts of the city outside wealthy areas. And while her platform on homelessness lacked an emphasis on permanent housing and still relied in part on policing, it promised more than punitive measures and long-term temporary shelters. Viewed through that lens, it’s hardly surprising that a good chunk of Downtown Los Angeles—the epicenter of the region’s homelessness crisis and a stark example of rental inequality, including all of Skid Row—favored Bass over Caruso. (Pockets of voters in the central business district and two blocks of the Toy District went hard for the developer, however.)

There are some wider impacts the new mayor can make. Bass will sit on the board of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority; she demonstrated more support for public transportation options than the skeptical-at-best Caruso. Moreover, Bass will have a hand in helping to implement elements of ULA.

Naturally, it remains to be seen how quickly these results spark noticeable change. Newly elected members take power in December, and the policies voters supported will go into effect later; ULA, for instance, won’t go into effect until the spring, and even then, its impact likely will not be felt for some time. And there is still much to be done to protect the most vulnerable Angelenos. The city’s last pandemic-related protections are set to expire. The eviction moratorium is currently set to end early next year; with past rental assistance poorly rolled out, many are at risk of falling into homelessness. Widespread affordable housing development is, for now, largely stalled due to the costs of construction and lack of funds. The city’s version of Project Roomkey, which placed unhoused people in hotel and motel rooms to isolate and avoid the virus, is down to only two facilities and heading for full closure.