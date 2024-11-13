The Threat of Trumpism Is Real. So Is the Need for Rest.

Your feelings are real to you. However, the urges to escape, isolate, or change behavior to prevent the “bad thing” from happening again, as well as the dry dismissal of others’ emotional register—all of these are trauma responses. That doesn’t make them wrong; they’re just reactive rather than fully informed. Think about it like this: At the moment, the terrain feels tilted. You can’t find your bearings. In the truest sense, you feel lost.

Feel not alone! None of us (including especially the pundits) know exactly what happened to put Trump back in the White House. Centuries of racism and sexism top my list of hypotheses, but exactly how these forces shaped people’s choices isn’t clear. We don’t know to what extent voter disengagement was a function of disenfranchisement, apathy, disinterest, or even bigotry. My list of bad actors includes the obvious (Elon Musk, Russia) as well as The Washington Post and The New York Times, but I hope other journalists uncover more about the mechanics of this influence. Until we know more, the question of “what Democrats should do differently” might be the least productive thing we can discuss—though if that’s your idea of fun, go for it. Have some fun!

Because we don’t know exactly what happened, it’s not precisely clear what to do next. When it comes to organized protest and direct action, it’s always wise to curb the temptation to reinvent the wheel. Those wheels have been invented and are in place and have been spun by behind-the-scenes activists for decades. If you aren’t already doing that kind of activism, don’t rush in to join. It actually might be best if you don’t. Take a beat.