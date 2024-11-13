Utah Lawmakers Hint at “War” in Federal Land Dispute

The federal government denies Utah basic sovereign powers over more than one-third of its territory for no constitutional purpose. And both common sense and history confirm that, if anything would justify war, it is one country’s continued occupation of another. Such occupation, after all, necessarily entails the exploitation of resources belonging to the other and an unnecessary risk that the occupying country will hinder the occupied country’s political processes. Indeed, the Constitution’s drafters were themselves prepared to take action (and did) against an abusive federal power for much less.

Having raised such dire implications, the delegation then tried to back away from this argument almost immediately. “That is not to say that Utah, as part of the federal system of sovereignty, would be justified in actually going to war against the United States,” the brief continued in the next paragraph. “Not at all. The unique relationship between the states and the federal government means that what the United States is doing to Utah is not directly analogous to one sovereign nation’s physical invasion of another.”

Despite all that hedging, the lawmakers were still unwilling to abandon their original premise. “But this court has never required states to make a showing that war is actually justified when it considers whether to allow a state to invoke the court’s original jurisdiction,” the delegation continued in its brief. “Instead, the standard is whether the federal government’s actions would amount to an invasion and conquest of that land if—assuming a counterfactual—Utah were a separate sovereign nation.”

Well, it isn’t. The case, Utah v. United States, has a mundane name and a massive request: The state is asking the justices to declare that the federal government’s ownership of millions of acres of public lands in the state’s borders is unconstitutional. The United States currently holds title to more than 18.5 million acres of “unappropriated” public lands within Utah’s borders, meaning that it is not currently set aside or designated for any specific purpose.