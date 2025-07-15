The Supreme Court’s Most Worrisome Non-Decision

The court’s internal deliberations are secret and the justices do not publicly discuss them, so it is impossible to say with certainty why they punted Callais to the next term. From all of this context, however, we can venture an educated guess: There are likely enough votes to rule on the constitutionality of Section 2 itself in racial-gerrymandering cases, but a critical mass of justices in that majority wanted to have that question briefed and argued before rendering a decision. The justices did something similar in Citizens United in the spring of 2009, where they punted the case to the following term so they could more squarely decide the constitutional question that arose during the first round of oral arguments.

Thomas’s dissent from the court’s move in Callais gives strong credence to this theory. It is already rare for the court to punt cases for the next term; it is even more rare for a justice to publicly dissent from reargument. (I am not aware of a previous instance where it has happened.) The only logical reason to dissent from reargument is if one thinks the court could properly decide the case without further delay. And the only reason for Thomas to be unhappy with that delay is if he thinks he’s already won.

Part of Thomas’s argument is that voting-rights cases are inherently different: they are heard by special three-member panels of federal district-court judges, and the Supreme Court is required by law to hear an appeal of those panels’ ruling if asked. “We should have decided these cases this term,” Thomas wrote. “These are the only cases argued this term in which our jurisdiction is mandatory. That an Act of Congress requires that we decide these cases should have prompted us to resolve them expeditiously.”

That is a reasonable position to take and it does not tip off anything about the court’s internal deliberations to argue it. But Thomas did not stop there. He instead delved into the likely merits of the upcoming reargument. “These cases put the court to a choice: It may permit patent racial gerrymandering under the auspices of Section 2 compliance, or it may admit that, as the court has construed the statute, a violation of Section 2 is insufficient to justify a race-based remedy,” he wrote. “That decision should be straightforward. Nevertheless, the court demurs.”