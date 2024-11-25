How Cancel Culture Panics Ate the World

The cancel culture anecdote is not an especially new phenomenon, though some things about cancel culture and its discourse are genuine innovations. Daub is insistent throughout the book that “cancel culture,” properly speaking, is indeed a product of the internet. Not only is social media where much of the discourse unfolds—280 characters is a perfect length for an anecdote—but we have it to thank for the distinctive usage of “cancel” (from Suey Park’s 2014 Twitter hashtag campaign against The Colbert Report) as well as the formulation and practices of activist “callout culture” (Tumblr). However, The Cancel Culture Panic is primarily concerned with doing what cancel culture discourse never does: trying to understand something by tracing its history. Reaching back into the twentieth century, Daub unearths cancel culture discourse’s distinctively American roots.

The first crucial precedent is the media’s elevation of the “campus,” and the students and faculty imagined as populating it, to figures of national political concern. The elevation arguably began in earnest with Buckley. In God and Man at Yale, Buckley complained that the faculty of his alma mater was, as Daub puts it, falling morally “out of step with the rest of the country in a fundamental way: They were deeply anti-Christian and anti-individualist,” if not outright communist. In so doing, Buckley made Yale University—an unrepresentatively wealthy and selective institution—stand in for “the university” as such, and focused his critique disproportionately on professors in the humanities—two de rigueur tactics of conservative complaints right on through to 2024. But the elevation of the campus reached a new high point, Daub argues, with Ronald Reagan’s 1966 “Morality Gap” speech at the Cow Palace, in which Reagan stoked moral panic by offering a litany of anecdotes about “radical” student behavior at the University of California at Berkeley, punctuated with that trinity of archetypal ’60s culture-war bugbears: sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Reagan made collegiate goings-on the business of American voters, even if these voters had no direct stake in any educational institution: Reagan’s pitch to voters was that “they were allowed to be concerned about what young people were doing on campus,” Daub writes, “because it was patriotic and a sign of their own seriousness.”

While plenty of cancel culture anecdotes are drawn from the media, the entertainment industry, and from the publishing world, most are set “on campus.” The “Morality Gap” speech helps us understand why: Reagan demonstrated canny insight into the peculiar capacity of the imagined campus to organize collective political anxieties. For one thing, youth alone makes college students effective avatars for the imminent future of the polity. For another, higher education is an important organ for class reproduction and class mobility. When told in a way that taps both of these connotations, an anecdote about the ostensibly degraded social mores at a flagship state school like Berkeley can be transformed into a foreboding glimpse at not just a university in turmoil, but an America careening toward disaster. At a moment of greatly expanded access to higher education by women, minorities, and the working class, Reagan projected anxieties about generational transfer and demographic changes onto campus life, casting college students as available objects of concern and condescension from adults whose very seniority guaranteed their relative maturity, sobriety, rationality, and pragmatism.