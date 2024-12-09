How Texas Became the Right’s Anti-Trans Legal Laboratory

Seattle Children’s Hospital swiftly responded to Paxton’s civil investigative demands, challenging the CIDs on the grounds that Texas had no jurisdiction over its operations. The hospital, based in Washington, neither operates in Texas nor employs Texas-based staff that provide gender-affirming care. Moreover, Seattle Children’s argued that complying with the demands would violate federal privacy laws, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, as well as Washington state’s privacy protections.

Legal scholars say that the Texas DTPA, which Paxton used to support his investigations, is traditionally a consumer protection law aimed at preventing deceptive business practices, which has been repurposed to target providers of gender-affirming care. Many see this as an ideological move, politicizing retrofitted consumer protection laws to serve a broader and more ideological agenda well beyond the original intent of the law.

“I think the actions by the Texas [attorney general] test the extremes by weaponizing information shared in good faith for the genuine purpose of seeking and providing the best quality health care. Not only does this appear to include billing codes, generally a somewhat value-neutral form of information, it also appears to include the very gender markers that trans patients select for their health records,” Elana Redfield, the federal policy director at the Williams Institute, told TNR. “In other words, the [attorney general] is not just targeting providers, he is alleging that even listing your correct gender identity is a form of fraud if it is not what was assigned to you at birth. This goes beyond investigating violations of the care ban. This is an attempt to characterize being transgender itself as fraudulent and illegal.”